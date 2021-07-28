Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star shared via Instagram Story in July 2021 that she “got the vaccine the first chance she could” in March. Moore posted a screenshot of her DMs, where a follower accused her of “promoting” a vaccine that she didn’t take herself. The actress continued, “If it were widely available while I was pregnant, I would have gotten it then.”

After another follower criticized her for pushing an agenda about the vaccine on her page, she clapped back on her Story, writing, “Pushing a narrative? About a virus that has killed over 4 million people worldwide in the last year and the life-saving vaccines we have to combat it?” She added, “I will continue using my platform to speak out about it because it’s about protecting the most vulnerable among us.”