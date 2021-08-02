Health Update Steve Martin, Martha Stewart and More Stars Who’ve Spoken Out About Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine By Johnni Macke August 2, 2021 Courtesy Mindy Kaling/Twitter 48 19 / 48 Mindy Kaling “Vaxx’d wax’d and ready to pay my tax,” the Office alum captioned a fun photo via Twitter in April 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! The Duggar Family Has Welcomed an Army of Babies — and There Are More on the Way! Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! More News