Health Update

Steve Martin, Martha Stewart and More Stars Who’ve Spoken Out About Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

By
Stars Whove Spoken Out About Getting COVID 19 Vaccine
Mindy Kaling

“Vaxx’d wax’d and ready to pay my tax,” the Office alum captioned a fun photo via Twitter in April 2021.

