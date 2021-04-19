Health Update

Steve Martin, Martha Stewart and More Stars Who’ve Spoken Out About Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

By
Stars Whove Spoken Out About Getting COVID 19 Vaccine
 David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock
31
2 / 31
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Patrick Mahomes

The football player revealed that his choice to get the vaccine was all about his newborn daughter. “To me, it was more of a personal decision with having a baby girl and knowing I was going to be around people,” Mahomes told reporters in April 2021 as the Kansas City Chiefs began their offseason program.

He added, “I wanted to make sure I did whatever I could to help keep her healthy.”

The athlete welcomed his daughter, Sterling, with his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, in February 2021.

Back to top