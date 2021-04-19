Patrick Mahomes

The football player revealed that his choice to get the vaccine was all about his newborn daughter. “To me, it was more of a personal decision with having a baby girl and knowing I was going to be around people,” Mahomes told reporters in April 2021 as the Kansas City Chiefs began their offseason program.

He added, “I wanted to make sure I did whatever I could to help keep her healthy.”

The athlete welcomed his daughter, Sterling, with his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, in February 2021.