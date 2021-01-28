Tyler Perry

The movie mogul revealed that he received both doses of the vaccine during an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning. He also went into detail about his BET docu-special, COVID-19 Vaccine And The Black Community: A Tyler Perry Special. “If you look at our history in this country, the Tuskegee experiment, Henrietta Lacks, it raises flags for us as African American people. So I understand why there’s a healthy skepticism about the vaccine,” he said. “I didn’t really feel like I could trust it. … But once I got all of the information, found out the researchers, I was very, very happy.”