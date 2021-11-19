Ben Affleck

The Argo director owned up to being active on Raya after splitting from Shookus — and offered a challenge to the app for a good cause. “HA, you got me. I’m dating,” he tweeted in October 2019, asking the company to chip in and donate to Midnight Mission, “an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery.”

His dating app presence made headlines once again in May 2021 when one of his matches posted a TikTok featuring a video message he allegedly sent.