Drew Barrymore Doesn't Love Dating Apps: 'I'm Always Swiping Left'

Drew Barrymore

The Never Been Kissed star admitted that finding love online has its challenges. “I feel like I’m always swiping left because they are too young or I don’t know who they are.” she said during a November 2021 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Still, after swearing off the apps in 2018 following her split from husband Will Kopelman two years prior, she found herself wanting to log on again. “I dip in and out, every once in a while,” she said. “And then I freak out and jump off.”