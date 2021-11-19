Lizzo

The singer revealed that she tried her hand at online dating but didn’t find any success on the celebrity dating app Raya, calling it “boring.” “I’ve done Raya. I tried to match with John Mayer — it didn’t work,” Lizzo said during an appearance on Busy Tonight. “My dancer wanted to have a hoe phase, so I decided to join her, and I went on one of the, you know, lower-echelon dating apps. No shade, but you don’t have to get confirmed … So I hopped on it and I had a hoe phase for like a week and it was really fun.”