Brandi Cyrus

“[I’m] single and ready to mingle! Very single, but you know, very happy,” the DJ exclusively told Us in July 2022. “I’m busy and I don’t really have time to date, but I’m open to it if you know, somebody [is] hot, tall, available [and] nice but also [has] bad boy vibes.”

When asked whether she’d go on Raya to find The One, Cyrus confessed, “Oh, my God, it’s trash. I’m not saying I’m not on it … but it’s trash.”

Despite hinting at having a Raya profile, Cyrus told Us that she’s “nostalgic” and would really “love to meet somebody in person.”