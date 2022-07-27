Katie Thurston

In July 2022, the former Bachelorette revealed that she joined the dating app after her split from John Hersey. “I thought it was gonna be, like, a long wait list,” the Washington native explained in a TikTok video. “My friends told me it takes a long time to get approved, so I was like, ‘I’ll apply now, and then six months from now I’ll start dating.’ Well, they approved me right away.”

The Bachelor alum admitted that she “wasn’t ready” for another romantic relationship so she selected the option saying she was looking for friends. “I matched with someone and we’re talking,” she told her followers. “And then I get unmatched. Just for friends!” In her caption for the post, she quipped, “I joined Raya and can’t even make a friend.”