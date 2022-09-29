Al Roker

The Today Show team revealed in September that the weatherman would not be leading the Hurricane Ian coverage due to contracting the virus.

“Some people have been wondering during the storm, ‘Where is Al?’ Al happened to test positive for COVID,” Hoda Kotb said on September 29. “We’re happy to say he’s feeling fine, just mild symptoms. He’s home.”

Stand-in meteorologist Bill Karins added, “He’s been sending us notes. He wants to be here, he feels well. I can only imagine the step count in his house, just going back and forth. But Al’s helped us bring an incredible weather team here at NBC News and we’re helping you get through this storm.”