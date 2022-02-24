Amanda Kloots

Nearly two years after Nick Cordero’s death from COVID-19 complications, his widow tested positive for the virus.

“Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID and will be missing some days at work until my quarantine is over,” the Talk cohost wrote via Instagram on February 24, noting her absence from the CBS talk show. “I am feeling completely normal now and feel very grateful for that. I am vaccinated and boosted which is very much putting me at ease. I recently got back from a trip to Mexico where I tested negative before I left and before I flew home so this was [a] surprise this morning. This is the first time I’ve tested positive since the pandemic.”