Amy Schumer

The comic canceled her Netflix is a Joke Festival set at The Theatre at Ace Hotel just hours before showtime on May 7. She performed two sets at the Hollywood Palladium the day prior.

“I am sad to say I have to cancel my show in LA tonight. I am the first woman to ever get COVID,” Schumer quipped in a video via Instagram. “I tested positive for COVID-19 about an hour ago, so yeah, please, I don’t know [what to say], but at least my hair looks good.”