Emily in Paris’ Ashley Park and More Stars Testing Positive for COVID-19

Ashley Park

“Well, I am [BTS] ARMY. I don’t even realize how much I was ARMY until this happened,” the Emily in Paris star revealed during a January 2022 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, while discussing her “Dynamite” cover on the Netflix show. “I said to Lily Collins, who is the best, most supportive person on set ever, I was like, ‘If BTS were ever to see this in an alternate universe, I would want to make them as proud as they have made me as a Korean and as an artist.’”

Park then gushed that it felt like a total dream when several of the K-pop group’s members reposted her number: “The whole rest of the day, after they posted that, I couldn’t think, I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t get up. And I was like, is this what your body feels like when you go into shock? My sinuses, my head… I’ve never had this experience before. I’ve never been a fangirl to this extent. I woke up the next day and I had to take a COVID test for something. And I took a COVID test and I had Omicron, which is why I was in such a fog. I didn’t think it was COVID because I really thought I had gone into shock.”