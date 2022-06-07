Beanie Feldstein Contracts COVID 19 Steps Away From Funny Girl Musical

Beanie Feldstein

The Booksmart actress revealed via Instagram on June 7 that she had tested positive for COVID-19, explaining that the diagnosis would keep her from performing in Broadway’s Funny Girl, the musical she currently stars in.

“I just found out that I tested positive for COVID so unfortunately, I’m going to be out of the show for a little while to keep everybody safe,” Feldstein said in a short video, adding that she was “grateful to not be feeling too bad” but “really bummed to not be seeing everyone at the theater,” she concluded. “And I cannot wait to get back on stage very soon.”