Stars Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 in 2022: Justin Bieber, Jimmy Fallon and More

Beanie Feldstein Contracts COVID 19 Steps Away From Funny Girl Musical
Beanie Feldstein at the Drama League Awards in New York on May 20, 2022. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Beanie Feldstein

The Booksmart actress revealed via Instagram on June 7 that she had tested positive for COVID-19, explaining that the diagnosis would keep her from performing in Broadway’s Funny Girl, the musical she currently stars in. 

“I just found out that I tested positive for COVID so unfortunately, I’m going to be out of the show for a little while to keep everybody safe,” Feldstein said in a short video, adding that she was “grateful to not be feeling too bad” but “really bummed to not be seeing everyone at the theater,” she concluded. “And I cannot wait to get back on stage very soon.”

