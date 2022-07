Camila Cabello

The “Havana” singer shared the news of her Covid diagnosis on July 18 via TikTok, lip-syncing Pitbull’s “Watagatapitusberry (Remix)” while surrounded by cold remedies.

“I got the rona,” the Cuba native captioned the post as she pumped her fist and bopped along with the song, showing off DayQuil, a bag of Hall’s cough drops, menthol vapor chest rub and more.