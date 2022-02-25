Connie Britton

The actress revealed on January 16 that she “just got over” a “mild” case of COVID-19.

“When I tested positive I called my doctor in a panic and he broke it down for me. Masks. If you’re both masked and avoid face to face contact, that can keep the virus from spreading,” she wrote via Instagram. “Honestly the worst was not being able to hug or even make close eye contact with my son who has spent 1/5 of his life now upended from this pandemic. Kids, and all of us, have been living in fear of this thing for 2 years. And now mom has it!! And he might get it! So frightening.”