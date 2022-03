Doug Emhoff

Vice President Kamala Harris‘ office confirmed on March 15 that the second gentleman had contracted the coronavirus. “I tested positive for COVID. My symptoms are mild and I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted,” Emhoff wrote via Twitter. “If you have yet to get vaccinated and boosted, please don’t wait.”

Harris, for her part, tested negative for the coronavirus, but was frequently tested and continued follow safety guidelines.