Drake

The “Hotline Bling” artist was forced to cancel his Young Money Reunion Show with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj after receiving a positive coronavirus diagnosis, the rapper revealed on August 1.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” Drake shared via his Instagram Story. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid).”