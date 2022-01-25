Top 5

Stars Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 in 2022: Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and More

Elton John Tests Positive COVID 19 Postpones Farewell Tour Dates Again
Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour in New Orleans on January 19, 2022. Derick Hingle/AP/Shutterstock
Elton John

The “Rocketman” singer tested positive in January, forcing him to once again reschedule **HIS tour dates. The American Airlines Center in Dallas announced the news in a statement on its website. “It is with great regret that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19,” the venue said. “Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms.”

