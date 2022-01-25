Elton John

The “Rocketman” singer tested positive in January, forcing him to once again reschedule **HIS tour dates. The American Airlines Center in Dallas announced the news in a statement on its website. “It is with great regret that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19,” the venue said. “Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms.”