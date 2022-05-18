Eric Clapton

The musician, who has been a vocal vaccine skeptic throughout the pandemic, was forced to postpone shows in Europe after testing positive for COVID-19. “It is very frustrating that having avoided Covid throughout lockdown and throughout the period when travel restrictions have been in place Eric should have succumbed to Covid at this point in time, but we very much hope he will be sufficiently recovered by the end of the week to be able to perform the remainder of the planned performances,” a Facebook statement read on May 16.