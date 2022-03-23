Hillary Clinton

“Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine,” the politician wrote via Twitter on March 22. “I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already!”

Hillary noted that her husband, Bill Clinton, had tested negative and is “feeling fine” at the moment. “He’s quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!” she added.