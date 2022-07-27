Hugh Jackman

“I wanted you guys to hear it from me first that, unfortunately, this morning I have frustratingly tested positive for COVID again,” the actor told fans via Instagram on June 13, one day after he performed at the 2022 Tony Awards.

The Wolverine actor, who stars in The Music Man on Broadway, previously battled the coronavirus in December 2021. After his first diagnosis, all performances were canceled as many Broadway performers were fighting the virus. This time, however, Jackman’s understudy, Max Clayton, will go on.