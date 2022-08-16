Top 5

Stars Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 in 2022: Justin Bieber, Jimmy Fallon and More

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Contracts COVID-19 on Vacation
Jill Biden

The White House announced on August 16 that the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus while vacationing in South Carolina. “Close contacts of the First Lady have been notified,” her communications director noted in a statement. “She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative COVID tests.”

The president previously tested positive for the virus in July and was encouraged to mask indoors for 10 days following his wife’s diagnosis.

