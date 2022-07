Jimmy Kimmel

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host announced that he tested positive on May 2. “Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to),” he joked via Twitter. “All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza [Iliza Shlesinger] and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who’ll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night.”