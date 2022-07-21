Joe Biden

The White House announced on July 21 that the president was “experiencing very mild symptoms” after testing positive for coronavirus.

“He has begun taking Paxlovid,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, noting that he is “fully vaccinated and twice boosted.”

The statement continued: “Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.”