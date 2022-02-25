John Mayer

The Dead & Company announced on January 5 that Mayer will not be at their Mexico shows as he has coronavirus.

“Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, @JohnMayer tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming ‘Playing in the Sand’ event in Riviera Cancun January 7-10,” the band said in an Instagram statement. “In these unprecedented times fans should expect many rare and different tunes.”

While on his own Sob Rock tour the following month, Mayer contracted the virus once again, causing four concerts in New York, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania to be postponed. “I’m so sorry to make you change your plans,” he wrote via Instagram on February 24.