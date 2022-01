John Mayer

The Dead & Company announced on January 5 that Mayer will not be at their Mexico shows as he has coronavirus.

“Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, @JohnMayer tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming ‘Playing in the Sand’ event in Riviera Cancun January 7-10,” the band said in an Instagram statement. “In these unprecedented times fans should expect many rare and different tunes.”