Jungkook

In March, the BTS member tested positive for coronavirus days before the K-pop group was scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards. “After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test and a standard PCT test,” the band’s record label, Big Hit, announced in a statement. “While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jungkook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday.” Big Hit noted that his participation in the performance alongside other members of BTS will be “determined by the local regulations on COVID-19 while we are actively in discussion with the awards organizer.”