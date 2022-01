Justin Baldoni

The Jane the Virgin alum confirmed on January 18 that he and his family — including wife Emily Baldoni and their two kids, daughter Maiya and son Maxwell — tested positive for coronavirus. “Well.. we sure didn’t have our kids getting the flu and then all of us getting Covid in the first three weeks of 2022 on our bingo cards but hey, at least it’s all up from here!” he wrote via Instagram. “It’s been a rough three weeks but we’re in good spirits. Sending everyone love!”