Justin Bieber

Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, confirmed that the “Sorry” singer had tested positive for COVID-19 in February 2022, just two days after his long-delayed Justice World Tour (originally set for March 2020) launched in San Diego. The Las Vegas date was postponed to June.

“Rest up Justin. Excited to see you back doing what you love. The first show was incredible,” Braun wrote via Instagram.