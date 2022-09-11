Lea Michele

Days after making her debut in Broadway’s Funny Girl as Fanny Bryce in September 2022, the actress had to sit out for more than a week of performances.

“Unfortunately, I have officially tested positive for COVID. In following production protocol, I cannot return to the theater for 10 days,” the Glee alum announced via her Instagram Story on September 10. “Thankfully staying home today and catching this early protected so many members of our company from being exposed. Funny Girl has been and still is tackling a tremendous wave of COVID with close to a dozen company members currently out. We are almost on the other side of this and our swings and understudies are doing such an incredible job to keep our show on its feet. This week has been a dream come true and I cannot wait to get back — you better get ready. See you soon.”