Malika Haqq

The Side by Side star revealed on January 11 that she tested positive during the ongoing omicron surge. “I fought hard, dodged COVID for 2 years in an effort to protect my baby boy,” she tweeted. “I’m vaccinated, I was tested several times a week, tested those who visited. I lost the fight, and tested positive yesterday. My win, by Gods grace Ace is negative. Health is wealth. Stay safe.”

The Dash Dolls alum went on to slam “ignorant folks” questioning her fears about infection. “Why am I worried about a ‘cold’?” she added in a second tweet. “Cus many people have died from the virus including my loved ones. You spreaders keep your narrow perspective to yourself.”