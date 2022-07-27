Martha Stewart

The design guru announced her COVID-19 diagnosis in an Instagram post on June 21, adding that her illness would force her to miss a New York City appearance she had planned for Mario Badescu Skin Care. “I am feeling fine but i am sticking to the rules and isolating,” she wrote. “I’m heartbroken to be missing the celebration of over 50 years of amazing skincare and the launch of ‘The Martha Facial’ at their NYC flagship – which is a special offer of the facial I’ve been receiving there for more than forty years! Cheers to what I’m sure will be a fabulous event.”