Mayim Bialik

The Big Bang Theory alum revealed on June 19 that she tested positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccinated and receiving a booster shot. “It’s no joke over here,” she said in an Instagram video. “It’s very exhausting, the exhaustion is very special. I had mononucleosis when I was in college and the exhaustion hits like that where you cannot be awake. You can try to be awake but then all of a sudden you need to sleep.”