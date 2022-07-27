Mick Jagger

The Rolling Stones announced via their official Twitter on June 13, 2022, that they were “forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam following Mick Jagger testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at the stadium.”

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement,” the statement continued. “The safety of the audience, fellow musicians and touring crew must take priority.”

The band, who are currently on their “Stones Europe 2022” tour, asked fans to stand for more details and promised that the show would be rescheduled and that all tickets sold for the original concert would be honored at a later date.