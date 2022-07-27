Top 5

Stars Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 in 2022: Justin Bieber, Jimmy Fallon and More

Miley Cyrus Is 'Feeling Fine' After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

“Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high. I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it,” the Hannah Montana alum tweeted on April 1. “Unfortunately because of this I’m missing out on Janie’s Fund [pre-Grammy’s party] which sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler.”

She added in her post: “I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to ‘Walk This Way’ another time!”

