Ringo Starr

The drummer announced in October that he would be postponing six of his upcoming concerts due to illness.

“Ringo is sick and was hoping he could carry on, hence the late decision, but it has affected his voice so tonight’s show, scheduled to begin in a few hours, is canceled,” a statement from the Four Winds Casino in Michigan, where he was set to perform, read via Twitter at the time. “Ringo does not have Covid. Ringo and the band send Peace and Love to all the fans who came out tonight and hope to see you all soon.”

While the venue initally said that the former Beatles member “did not have COVID-19,” Starr later tested positive for the virus.

“It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates,” the second statement read. “Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon. We will keep fans updated with any further news or changes.”