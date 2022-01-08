Sadie Robertson

“Tbh the start to this year has been quite interesting,” the Duck Dynasty alum captioned a January 7 Instagram post. “It started off by me getting FLURONA (flu + covid) (yikes) so obviously I was so bummed to miss passion but I was so thankful that God gave me the strength to still preach my message to an empty room despite being so sick. My faith from that experience grew so much 🤯 His spirit is truly living within us!”

In addition to her flurona diagnosis, Robertson found her home had a rat infestation, noting, “It’s disgusting🙃 and we are exhausted from getting over sickness and being out of our home.”