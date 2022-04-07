Sarah Jessica Parker

The Sex and the City alum tested positive for the virus on April 7. The results came two days after her husband and Plaza Suite costar, Matthew Broderick, missed multiple Broadway shows due to his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Today, Sarah Jessica Parker tested positive for COVID with a second test confirming the diagnosis,” the Broadways show’s official Instagram wrote at the time, announcing that night’s performance would be canceled. “News about future performances of #PlazaSuite will be announced as soon as possible. Everyone wishes Matthew and Sarah Jessica a speedy recovery.”