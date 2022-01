Savannah Guthrie

The Today anchor announced on January 10 that she was filming the show from home because she tested positive for COVID-19.

“Here we go Hoda, we’re trading places,” Guthrie said days after Kotb revealed her own coronavirus battle. “I’m working from home, you’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID, I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go.”

Guthrie added that she had mild symptoms: “A little sniffles, not much more than that.”