Selena Gomez

Gomez revealed she was forced to cancel her October 26 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after getting sick.

“I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “A friendly reminder covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all.”