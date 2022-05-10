Stephen Colbert

“Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I’m feeling fine- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted,” the comedian tweeted on April 21 as The Late Show With Stephen Colbert announced that upcoming tapings were canceled. “Thank you for the well wishes. This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman.”

Weeks later, The Late Show paused again as Colbert showed new COVID symptoms.

“Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID. Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days,” the show announced on May 9. “The Late Show will not be taping new episodes until further notice.”