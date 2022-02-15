Top 5

Stars Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 in 2022: Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and More

BTS V Visits Hospital After Testing Positive COVID 19
BTS' V poses for photos during the music group's album launch at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul, South Korea on November 20, 2020. KIM HEE-CHUL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
BTS’ label confirmed on February 15 that the singer, born Kim Taehyung, tested positive for COVID-19 and briefly visited the hospital. “V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities,” Big Hit Music said in a statement posted to Weverse. Though the group got together a few days before, they followed strict safety protocols and “none of the BTS members .. are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests.”

