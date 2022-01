Whitney Port

The Hills alum, her husband, Tim Rosenman, and their 4-year-old son, Sonny, tested positive in January.

“The nausea last weekend I guess was the first sign of it but we’ve all been fine otherwise,” she said via Instagram Stories on January 15. “A little congested and my taste is not at its sharpest, but we are ok. Just quarantining, cooking, and napping. I was starting to feel like it was just a matter of time before we got it.”