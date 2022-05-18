Taylor Swift

In March 2022, New York University announced that Swift would receive an honorary doctorate of fine arts and speak at the 2022 commencement ceremony. While the singer did not attend college herself, her career and music were the subject of a course at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute beginning in January 2022. “This course proposes to deconstruct both the appeal and aversions to Taylor Swift through close readings of her music and public discourse as it relates to her own growth as an artist and a celebrity. … We’ll also consider topics like copyright and ownership, American nationalism and the ongoing impact of social media on the pop music industry,” the course description reads.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress showed off her graduation ensemble on Instagram in May 2022. “Wearing a cap and gown for the very first time — see you soon NYU 🥺🥰🗽,” Swift captioned her social media post ahead of the ceremony.