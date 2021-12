Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz

Who knew? The famous weatherman and rocker talked about how their grandfathers were cousins during a Today show interview in September 2011. "My mother was Roxie Roker, my grandfather Albert Roker from the Bahamas,” the Hunger Games actor said. Roker chimed in: "All I know is I'm going with it. [My] kids think it's cool."