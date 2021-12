Blake Lively and Robin Lively

Best ever! The Gossip Girl alum and Teen Witch actress are half sisters. They share the same mom, Elaine Lively. The siblings are so close that Robyn even re-created her Teen Witch dance at Blake’s wedding to Ryan Reynolds in 2012. "I got a blue dress, a blue tutu and the music comes on. I had the necklace remade. I took it off and threw it to her,” Robyn told "Pop My Culture" podcast in September 2013.