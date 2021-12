Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein

“I’m trying to remember the day you were born,” the Accepted actor recalled to his younger sister during an April 2019 conversation for Interview magazine. “Mom was obviously in the hospital giving birth to you, and I think Dad and I were getting pasta across the street. I drive by that place sometimes, and I’m always thinking, ‘That’s where Dad and I were eating lunch, and then we met Beanie.’ Isn’t that funny? I don’t know if I ever told you that.”