Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts

The Pretty Woman star’s brother, Eric Roberts, is the father of the Scream Queens alum. Throughout the years, Emma has been vocal about her happy childhood memories of visiting her aunt on different film sets.

“I’d write the wardrobe tags and organize the makeup brushes and watch how they did their continuity books,” the Belletrist founder recalled to Tatler magazine in January 2022. “I would ask questions without a filter. This industry really is ‘learn as you go.’” The following month, the Oscar winner shared a sweet Instagram video of the pair to celebrate Emma’s 31st birthday.